Two Tree Apple Cider Label

Two Tree Apple Cider Label design type illustration beer label
Yet another label for my home brewing efforts. This time I made a batch of Apple Cider for my lady but added some hops in the boil for some extra flavor. And I swear this will be the last time I use the Wisdom typeface for a while.

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
