Cupcake

Cupcake cupcake icon
It's logo/icon for my own iOS development lab. We're starting soon, so we needed to get some kind of logo. What do you think about it? Does it go with name "Appety Labs" and look appetizing?

Thanks to Kamil (@darkwark) for his opinion and advices during the creation.

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
