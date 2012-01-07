Scott O'Hara

Thank you for the invite

Thank you for the invite
Thanks to @rijnbeek for inviting me to the party.

I've really been wanting to make an illustration inspired by Scott Pilgrim lately, and I thought this to be the perfect time to do it.

You can view the full (larger) illustration here http://bleachedgraphics.com/dribShot.jpg

Thanks again and Howdy all!

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
