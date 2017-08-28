Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jonatan Castro

Covers 2.0 Detail View transition

Covers 2.0 Detail View transition transition artists covers music stream iphone ios11 ios youtube video prototype
What’s up guys! Here’s another exploration I did on how the transition from main to detail view could look like on Covers.

Better check the full quality video.

Hope you like it!
@jonatan

prototype-detail-view.mov
6 MB
Posted on Aug 28, 2017
