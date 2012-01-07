Tom Neal

Looking to collab

Got a sweet idea for an iOS app, but lack the magic required to develop. I'm looking to form a designer & developer partnership to help bring this concept to light.

If you're an indie dev (or know of any coder dudes), and interested in starting a new project, please get in touch!

hello@tomneal.me

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
