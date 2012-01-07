Cole Dryden

iOS Game

iOS Game ios iphone 8bit
8bit graphics for an iOS game that never got built. If any game devs are interested, give me a shout. I have all the assets ready to go :)

Full image here:
http://cl.ly/2J3l3t450D0D1t0R033z/o

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
