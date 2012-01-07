Document Icon

Kate McInnes

Working on a new icon set for 2012, not sure on the style yet. Still not happy with the rendering, I think I'm rushing a bit (A comprehensive new icon set is one of my new years resolutions)

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
