Uicons Icon Set

Uicons Icon Set icons user interface ui glyphs cons psd vector symbols
** UPDATE 2012-01-16**
Download these at the Uicons website

New preview of Uicons, the set of over 350 is almost complete.

Uicons are hand crafted multi-layered psd vector icons perfect for apps, websites and just about anything else imaginable.

Check out the Uicons website to get notified of the release.

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
