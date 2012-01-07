Max Di Capua

More Products

Max Di Capua
Max Di Capua
  • Save
More Products cta price product grid call to action
Download color palette

Nothing hugely original here, just going for clean and simple.

Client wants to push that there is a deal to be had so the price may need to be emphasised a bit more. These are $3,000 - $12,000 purchases though so want to keep it a bit classy and refined too.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Max Di Capua
Max Di Capua

More by Max Di Capua

View profile
    • Like