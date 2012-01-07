A Brand Apart | Steph Faye

Logo Design - Organic Meals

A Brand Apart | Steph Faye
A Brand Apart | Steph Faye
  • Save
Logo Design - Organic Meals logo graphic design icon vector soup heart steam
Download color palette

Logo design for a local family-run company that organic meals.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
A Brand Apart | Steph Faye
A Brand Apart | Steph Faye

More by A Brand Apart | Steph Faye

View profile
    • Like