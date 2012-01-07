Oleg Turbaba

Warrior

Warrior character wariiror 3d eye japan grass orange
Character concept. 3d + PS ( about 4 hours)
Bigger size + WIP here: http://turbaba.tumblr.com/

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
