Lieur Company

Loro Blonyo

Lieur Company
Lieur Company
  • Save
Loro Blonyo illustration wedding 2012 resolution grunge
Download color palette

My resolution this year: getting married! I created this illustration to remind me of that goal. The 2 characters are inspired from wonderful and mystic sculptures of Central Java called ‘Loro Blonyo’ which can be translated as ‘inseparable couple’.

Bigger image here: http://i.imgur.com/XMI0I.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Lieur Company
Lieur Company

More by Lieur Company

View profile
    • Like