AnnaHandell

Tukan

AnnaHandell
AnnaHandell
  • Save
Tukan retro vintage bird tukan painting watercolor coffe ad
Download color palette

Another Tukan... I know many designers do a Tukan sooner or later. ;)
It is a pretty bird though with all it's natural colors.

This one (a detail) was made for a coffe ad. Hope you like.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
AnnaHandell
AnnaHandell

More by AnnaHandell

View profile
    • Like