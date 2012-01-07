shawnmurdock

Tiki Hut

shawnmurdock
shawnmurdock
  • Save
Tiki Hut logo shave ice tiki snoshack snow
Download color palette

Fun little logo I did for a friend starting up a local shave ice stand.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
shawnmurdock
shawnmurdock

More by shawnmurdock

View profile
    • Like