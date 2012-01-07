shawnmurdock

Acura Infographic

Acura Infographic acura infographic cars comparison minimal
Part of an info graphic I worked on for the 25th Anniversary of Acura showing the car models original sticker prices and production date comparison between all of Acura's current and past models. You can check out the entire info graphic at http://cl.ly/ALAy/o

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
