Ema Hoffmann

Jam Labels - Sketch phase - Apricot

Ema Hoffmann
Ema Hoffmann
  • Save
Jam Labels - Sketch phase - Apricot labels type illustration
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Ema Hoffmann
Ema Hoffmann

More by Ema Hoffmann

View profile
    • Like