Taylor Del Col

Fixtur Inked.

Taylor Del Col
Taylor Del Col
  • Save
Fixtur Inked. design logo illustration graphic branding print light
Download color palette

My first dribbble upload! Thanks again to Mat Marquis! (http://dribbble.com/wilto)

Just a quick logo mockup I've been messin' around with and such

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Taylor Del Col
Taylor Del Col

More by Taylor Del Col

View profile
    • Like