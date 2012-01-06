Colcasac Homepage

shawnmurdock

This is part of a freelance project I've been working on for the last few months redesigning a site for a substainable protective sleeve company. Featuring a iPad sleeve made from the same material that use to hold your old cup of joe.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
