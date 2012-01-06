Leonardo Falaschini

Typeface: Martina, in action

Typeface: Martina, in action umag magazine typeface design
Martina Typeface was featured on U_MAG September 2011 Issue from Brazil. http://umagmag.com/issues/?p=662

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
