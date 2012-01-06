Leonardo Falaschini

Typeface: Martina

Typeface: Martina typeface font retro
Created by Mario Falaschini (my father) and me, Martina is free (!) to download at http://goo.gl/NwX19 and use under a CC License.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
