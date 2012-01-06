Matthew Fleming

WI Energy Book

WI Energy Book wisconsin infographic diagram energy
This is part of a series of info graphics included in a book for an energy company in Wisconsin. Layers of resources: biomass, wind, hydro, oil, nuclear, nat. gas, coal… sans-text/facts.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
