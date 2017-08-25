Jakub Krzanowski
Music Player

Music Player minimal app simple animation interaction premium dark clean ui ios player music
Hello Dribbble! We finally decided to join this amazing community.
Brace yourself, a lot more are coming!
Show us love! Press "L".

-

Let's connect:
Overlap.studio | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn
We’re available for new projects!
Tell us more at office@overlap.studio.

Posted on Aug 25, 2017
Use our experience to make your ideas work 👇
