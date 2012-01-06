Jacob Cass

JC Website Search

Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Hire Me
  • Save
JC Website Search search icons blog website ui dots date
Download color palette

Updated the search and icons

3d799418a4f6cb355d52b9bbaf1730a5
Rebound of
JC Website
By Jacob Cass
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Build your brand with strategy + design.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cass

View profile
    • Like