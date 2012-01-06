Joey Sanistam

Sea Tongue

Joey Sanistam
Joey Sanistam
  • Save
Sea Tongue illustration vector first shot debute
Download color palette

Alteration of an old illustration I made in Ai. Wondering if I should just keep it clean or like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Joey Sanistam
Joey Sanistam

More by Joey Sanistam

View profile
    • Like