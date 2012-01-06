Ryan Faubion

Updated Resume

Ryan Faubion
resume
Been years since I've needed or done a resume, but this latest gig requires one on file. So presto. Thinking I may give the ol' html/css treatment and put on the webulas.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
