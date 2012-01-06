Timothy Achumba

Something a little different...

Something a little different... css3 animation social facebook sketch drawing
I don't normally post dev stuff but I've been recently working on a website with a lot of sketched animation and I thought I'd share my little hover effect on a facebook button. It's super simple but pretty cool i think :D

Check it out for yourselves: http://jsfiddle.net/iam_timm/DK7pQ/2/

I'd love to know what you think and any ways i can improve it.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
