Something a little different...

Tweet This :D

I don't normally post dev stuff but I've been recently working on a website with a lot of sketched animation and I thought I'd share my little hover effect on a facebook button. It's super simple but pretty cool i think :D

Check it out for yourselves: http://jsfiddle.net/iam_timm/DK7pQ/2/

I'd love to know what you think and any ways i can improve it.