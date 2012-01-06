I'm working on a new identity and new website + submission process for the Can you define love? site.

After some intense discovery, research, and discussion with friends, I came up with this direction for the logo. This is pretty close to final, but if you have any input, feel free to tell me.

The idea is to make the entire brand feel more approachable, and I felt a modified handwriting approach was the way to do it. Right now, the logo is much to slick, clean, and corporate.

The half-heart implies a question mark, without being so explicit. The question mark + heart mashup is no more. The heart also has the strength to be an icon.

The new site will also have hand-drawn details to push the brand further.