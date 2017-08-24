Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Aeroacademy board teenager teen poster sunset hallway illustration design character school high robot
Lanzamos la Aero-Academy! Ya pueden aplicar al programa de formación para diseñadores UI/UX de Aerolab, más al respecto acá http://bit.ly/2vmghD3

Esta es la ilustración que hice para acompañar el anuncio, espero que les guste!

ps. vean los bocetos adjuntos :D

