NY Times Gender Neutral Toys

NY Times Gender Neutral Toys illustration brush ink digital
Part of an illustration that I did for the OP/ED section of the NY Times about gender neutral toys and not limiting your child to "boy" or "girl" toys--instead, expand their sense of play and build on their compassion and talents.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
