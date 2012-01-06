Erica Sirotich

Charlie Linework in Progress

Charlie Linework in Progress illustration drawing lines dog cat childrens illustration
Working on the linework for the third of four illustrations that'll be used for a plush toy package. Inking is my favorite part :)

Rebound of
Charlie Product Packaging Sketch
By Erica Sirotich
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
