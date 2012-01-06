Josh Laincz

Pancake Slider

Josh Laincz
Josh Laincz
  • Save
Pancake Slider slider jquery image slider jquery slider ui snippet pointer selector box shadow
Download color palette

My proposed slider for the PancakeApp redesign. I would love to hear your thoughts. Don't miss the attachment ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Josh Laincz
Josh Laincz

More by Josh Laincz

View profile
    • Like