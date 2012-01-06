Kyle Welsby

CashActional icon

Kyle Welsby
Kyle Welsby
  • Save
CashActional icon cashactional ca british ruby blue c a
Download color palette

Playing with an idea of the C and A like a graph heart beat to try and represent healthy finances.
I'm not too handy on illustrator, so looking for a super awesome designer to sweeten this up.
Feedback also welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Kyle Welsby
Kyle Welsby

More by Kyle Welsby

View profile
    • Like