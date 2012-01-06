A Digital Critique Experiment

I really love what the amazing team @invisionapp are up to, and I've been using their prototype tool for a few weeks now. It's amazing. It really is. You can take static comps, and quickly turn them into a clickable prototype in minutes.

I've been using it for both office work, as well as freelance, both mobile apps and "desktop" sites, and it does really well for both. I've also used it to collaborate with both coworkers and client through it's web and mobile interface.

So I wanted to run a little experiment, and hook the awesomeness of invision up to the amazing community of dribbble. So whether you have just a few moments, or 5 minutes to peruse through the link, I'd love to have you guys give me a critique of the work so far. Note, it's currently about 50 / 50 comps and wireframes. I'm mostly looking for critique on the comps.

Thanks!

http://invis.io/9S1JIP73