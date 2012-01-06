Sarah Zimmerman

A Tented Affair

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
A Tented Affair wedding circus carnival balloons tent envelope ticket tickets
Our Wedding website — it's finally finished! And LIVE! :) Started this a long time ago.. took forever to finish it. If I went to re-design this, there's a lot I would change, but I still love it.

Check it out: http://atentedaffair.com ! :D

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman

