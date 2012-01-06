Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Comic Book Cover

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Comic Book Cover illustration comics comic coyote deer rodent mountains character design
Download color palette

Here's a detail of the front cover for the nature comic I'm working on.

Bb350a56ff6f63a4bfe8e5cb33da9a73
Rebound of
Wise Words
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like