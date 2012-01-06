Joshua Bullock

Toodles 15: The Darth Face

Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Hire Me
  • Save
Toodles 15: The Darth Face illustration icons sketch hand drawn toodles identity star wars
Download color palette

So, it's not Tuesday but today's the day I had a smidgen of spare time over lunch. Figured I'd start the new year off right by desecrating two popular identities with one stone.

Maybe I'll vector the thing and fix the kerning, but anyways...here ya go! ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Bullock

View profile
    • Like