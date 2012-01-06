StateImpact mobile

Danny DeBelius

I spent some time playing around with adapting our StateImpact blogs to a small screen as part of NPR's first Serendipity Day exercise of the year. I aimed to minimize the need for adjustments to the site markup or editorial workflow, goals I now see will be extremely challenging to achieve.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
