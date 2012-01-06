Pawel Kadysz

Pretty little price tag

Made it this morning. It should be usefull when designing landing and pricing pages for all kinds of products. Available as free download at Freebies Booth. Go get it and have fun with it.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
