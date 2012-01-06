Npr Serendipity Day Button

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Every quarter NPR has what we call "Serendipity Day", during which time we get to take an entire day to just work on something we're passionate about. Inspiration taken of course from Google's 20% approach - let team members work on stuff they want (related to the organization, its mission, etc.) and cool stuff often comes of it.
This time around I made the button everyone gets after presenting our ideas. I was inspired by 1950s science/technology ads like the ones seen here:
http://www.flickr.com/photos/bustbright/sets/72157612943324998/
Using the lovely Mensch typeface, designed by Morgan Knutson (http://dribbble.com/morgan):
http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=mensch
Anyway, thanks for looking!