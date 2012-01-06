Igor Sidorenko

Triumph Classic Concept

Igor Sidorenko
Igor Sidorenko
  • Save
Triumph Classic Concept triumph website ui bike
Download color palette

Couple mounths ago I had an idea make website concept for bike manufacturer. And here I was given the opportunity.
www.webster.co.ua/images/triumph_home.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Igor Sidorenko
Igor Sidorenko

More by Igor Sidorenko

View profile
    • Like