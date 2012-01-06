Mario Azzi

Minimalist Elements Toolbox

Mario Azzi
Mario Azzi
  • Save
Minimalist Elements Toolbox ui slider radio button measurement tooltip
Download color palette
80a584f3187c968558e99c1ce1a38eb6
Rebound of
Minimalist UI Elements
By Mario Azzi
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Mario Azzi
Mario Azzi

More by Mario Azzi

View profile
    • Like