Johny vino™

Gopher login interaction

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
Gopher login interaction result popup notification minimal johnyvino find dating clean chat interaction login gopher
Download color palette

Exploring different timings and smoothness

Learning AE and just a quick animation in AE inspired from rising animator @MoranArt

Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

Login still 2x
Rebound of
Login Interaction
By Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like