Miniature Book

Miniature Book
I've begun work on a miniature book (2.25" x 1.75") for my mother-in-laws birthday. This is a quick look at my latest thoughts for the chapter pages and a look at the body pages in the background. When all is said and done I plan to sew the book up and bind it in a full leather binding by hand. Should be good fun...

