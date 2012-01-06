Dave Keller

John McClane

Dave Keller
Dave Keller
Hire Me
  • Save
John McClane action film die hard illustration
Download color palette

I'm working on some stuff for a fun side project that have to do with some of my families' favorite films.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Dave Keller
Dave Keller
Branding, Print, & Visual Design @davemkeller
Hire Me

More by Dave Keller

View profile
    • Like