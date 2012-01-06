Dain Kennison

(mt) Mail Page

Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
  • Save
(mt) Mail Page logotype clouds red blue icon mail css3 button
Download color palette
Mt mail icon working.psd 66.7 layer 164 rgb 8
Rebound of
Mail icon release candidate
By Dain Kennison
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
Designer/Developer since '96. CCO at La Visual, Inc.

More by Dain Kennison

View profile
    • Like