strawberryluna

Happy Birthday

strawberryluna
strawberryluna
  • Save
Happy Birthday happy birthday dog spite sprite cake party hat illustration
Download color palette

Snippet of my Happy Birthday card illustration for my honey, of our honey-beast.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
strawberryluna
strawberryluna

More by strawberryluna

View profile
    • Like