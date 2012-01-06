Eddy Gann

Swipy UI Refined

Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Hire Me
  • Save
Swipy UI Refined swipe swipy app ui user interface purple green paper clip paperclip note notes wood leather black brown email gmail mail drop box dropbox ios iphone ipod ipad
Download color palette

I designed the current UI for the app Swipy , but I am not completely pleased, so I re-designed the whole thing. This is a little preview.

Follow Swipy's progression on twitter

Let me know what you think.

Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Animation and user interface design.
Hire Me

More by Eddy Gann

View profile
    • Like