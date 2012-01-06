Mike Bruner

Graphic Traffic Design Studio

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Hire Me
  • Save
Graphic Traffic Design Studio
Download color palette

Since you mentioned to go ahead and rebound the first studio worked at and the logo. Here's mine. Tad old.
Started the studio in 1978 with a partner (Larry Brekke). Larry did the airbrush illy for my concept and we were off and running.
As you'll notice I have just updated the original design to fit me now and use it as my avatar and for my personal work. Its hard to let old designs go sometimes. But great memories from those days. Thanks for the reminder to look back.
Cheers.

00018f32d632f7323de335560cb5a6b2
Rebound of
Salt in Paper Studio
By Green Ink Studio
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like