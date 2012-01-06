Graphic Traffic Design Studio

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Since you mentioned to go ahead and rebound the first studio worked at and the logo. Here's mine. Tad old.
Started the studio in 1978 with a partner (Larry Brekke). Larry did the airbrush illy for my concept and we were off and running.
As you'll notice I have just updated the original design to fit me now and use it as my avatar and for my personal work. Its hard to let old designs go sometimes. But great memories from those days. Thanks for the reminder to look back.
Cheers.