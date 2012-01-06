Sam Jones

Sky

Sky sky wallpaper iphone desktop ipad red pink
Now I know Photography wallpapers aren't usually posted on dribbble, but I was really happy with this one, and hope you guys like it! Barely edited.

Download - http://d.pr/wsZJ

iPhone, iPad & Desktop.

Feel free to modify, just do not share your modification if you do without my permission.
© 2012 Sam Jones. Do not redistribute.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
