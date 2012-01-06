Mike Scriber

Client Documents App Rebound

Mike Scriber
Mike Scriber
  • Save
Client Documents App Rebound web app textures app blue green
Download color palette

A few tweaks (hierarchy and structure) based on some feedback I got from Ted Goas.

I'm hoping the animation paints a clear view of how the UI would work and shows a clear hierarchy and structure.

Basically the "Add Documents" wouldn't show until a policy number is entered. The reason behind that is you can only add at a policy level.

7de611e7d397d4f300717cdea6988685
Rebound of
Client Documents App
By Mike Scriber
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Mike Scriber
Mike Scriber

More by Mike Scriber

View profile
    • Like